KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy Friday then more storms possible Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Friday showers and some thunder
- Thunderstorms possible Saturday
- Heating up next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Morning rainfall and thunder. Some showers could linger throughout the remaining afternoon.
High: 79°
Wind: E-N 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures.
Low: 66°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Showers and storms possible in the morning then again later in the afternoon.
Low: 66°
High: 85°
Wind: ESE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
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