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KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy Friday then more storms possible Saturday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Thursday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Friday showers and some thunder
  • Thunderstorms possible Saturday
  • Heating up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning rainfall and thunder. Some showers could linger throughout the remaining afternoon.
High: 79°
Wind: E-N 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures.
Low: 66°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Showers and storms possible in the morning then again later in the afternoon.
Low: 66°
High: 85°
Wind: ESE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

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