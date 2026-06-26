KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy Friday then more storms possible Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Friday showers and some thunder

Thunderstorms possible Saturday

Heating up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning rainfall and thunder. Some showers could linger throughout the remaining afternoon.

High: 79°

Wind: E-N 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures.

Low: 66°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Showers and storms possible in the morning then again later in the afternoon.

Low: 66°

High: 85°

Wind: ESE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

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