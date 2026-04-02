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KSHB 41 Weather | Storms, some severe, make a return tomorrow

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KSHB 41 Thursday night forecast
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • No rain tonight but be mindful of flooded areas
  • Thunderstorms are likely tomorrow evening, some of which may be severe
  • Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will be possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with decreasing winds.
Low: 51°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Thunderstorms will be likely if not certain in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be severe.
High: 75°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Saturday: Starting out somewhat cloudy, but more sunshine will be seen through the day. Cooler.
Low: 39°
High: 56°
Wind: NW 15 mph

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