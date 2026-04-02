KSHB 41 Weather | Storms, some severe, make a return tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES
- No rain tonight but be mindful of flooded areas
- Thunderstorms are likely tomorrow evening, some of which may be severe
- Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will be possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy with decreasing winds.
Low: 51°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Thunderstorms will be likely if not certain in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be severe.
High: 75°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Saturday: Starting out somewhat cloudy, but more sunshine will be seen through the day. Cooler.
Low: 39°
High: 56°
Wind: NW 15 mph
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