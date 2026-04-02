KSHB 41 Weather | Storms, some severe, make a return tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES



No rain tonight but be mindful of flooded areas

Thunderstorms are likely tomorrow evening, some of which may be severe

Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will be possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with decreasing winds.

Low: 51°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Thunderstorms will be likely if not certain in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be severe.

High: 75°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Saturday: Starting out somewhat cloudy, but more sunshine will be seen through the day. Cooler.

Low: 39°

High: 56°

Wind: NW 15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

