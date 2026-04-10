KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy, stormy finish to the week in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Friday morning rain and thunderstorms

Trending drier but much cooler Friday afternoon

Storms possible throughout the weekend but not a washout

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning rain and thunderstorms. Then trending drier and much cooler in the afternoon. Isolated showers possible in the afternoon.

Afternoon: 56°

Wind: NNE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Friday night: Showers and storms possible. A mild night.

Low: 52°

Wind: E 10 mph

Saturday: Isolated showers and storms possible throughout the day. Not a washout. Higher storm chances later in the evening and at night.

Low: 52°

High: 75°

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

