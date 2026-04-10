KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy, stormy finish to the week in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Friday morning rain and thunderstorms
- Trending drier but much cooler Friday afternoon
- Storms possible throughout the weekend but not a washout
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Morning rain and thunderstorms. Then trending drier and much cooler in the afternoon. Isolated showers possible in the afternoon.
Afternoon: 56°
Wind: NNE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Friday night: Showers and storms possible. A mild night.
Low: 52°
Wind: E 10 mph
Saturday: Isolated showers and storms possible throughout the day. Not a washout. Higher storm chances later in the evening and at night.
Low: 52°
High: 75°
Wind: SSE 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar