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KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy stretch through Friday in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Wednesday night forecast
Posted

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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Passing showers throughout Thursday
  • Widespread storms likely Thursday night - Friday morning
  • A pleasant weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Passing showers throughout the day. Not a complete washout. Still muggy.
High: 88°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Widespread rainfall and storms likely late, after midnight.
Low: 74°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Storms likely in the morning. Then afternoon isolated showers and storms possible.
High: 87°
Wind: S to WNW 10-15 mph

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