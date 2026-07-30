KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy stretch through Friday in Kansas City

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Passing showers throughout Thursday

Widespread storms likely Thursday night - Friday morning

A pleasant weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Passing showers throughout the day. Not a complete washout. Still muggy.

High: 88°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Widespread rainfall and storms likely late, after midnight.

Low: 74°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Storms likely in the morning. Then afternoon isolated showers and storms possible.

High: 87°

Wind: S to WNW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

