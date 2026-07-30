KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy stretch through Friday in Kansas City

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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Passing showers throughout Thursday
- Widespread storms likely Thursday night - Friday morning
- A pleasant weekend ahead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Passing showers throughout the day. Not a complete washout. Still muggy.
High: 88°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Widespread rainfall and storms likely late, after midnight.
Low: 74°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Friday: Storms likely in the morning. Then afternoon isolated showers and storms possible.
High: 87°
Wind: S to WNW 10-15 mph
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