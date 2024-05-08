Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Some storms possible this morning

Tracking storms south of Kansas City this morning. Rain and thunder possible mainly south of KC and intensifying into central Missouri this afternoon.
KSHB
and last updated 2024-05-08 06:36:32-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and thunder south of KC this morning will lift toward St. Louis becoming severe this afternoon
  • Few showers Thursday afternoon then a dry stretch opens up as we head toward Mother's Day weekend
  • Warm next week with storm chances ramping back up

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Today: Storms are possible south and east of Kansas City through the morning. Otherwise skies are partly cloudy with comfortable temperatures.
High: 76°
Wind: SE to NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild
Low: 50°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some light rain possible north of I-70.
High: 70°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

