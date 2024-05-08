KSHB 41 Weather | Some storms possible this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and thunder south of KC this morning will lift toward St. Louis becoming severe this afternoon
- Few showers Thursday afternoon then a dry stretch opens up as we head toward Mother's Day weekend
- Warm next week with storm chances ramping back up
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Today: Storms are possible south and east of Kansas City through the morning. Otherwise skies are partly cloudy with comfortable temperatures.
High: 76°
Wind: SE to NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild
Low: 50°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some light rain possible north of I-70.
High: 70°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
