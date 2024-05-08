KSHB 41 Weather | Some storms possible this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and thunder south of KC this morning will lift toward St. Louis becoming severe this afternoon

Few showers Thursday afternoon then a dry stretch opens up as we head toward Mother's Day weekend

Warm next week with storm chances ramping back up

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Today: Storms are possible south and east of Kansas City through the morning. Otherwise skies are partly cloudy with comfortable temperatures.

High: 76°

Wind: SE to NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild

Low: 50°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some light rain possible north of I-70.

High: 70°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

