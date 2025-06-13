KSHB 41 Weather | Some Sunshine Breaks Out This Afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain is ending south and east of KC
- Expect a partly cloudy afternoon & warm with no rain expected later today
- The weekend looks warm and nice for a late spring day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Cloudy this morning with rain east and southeast of Kansas City early. The rain will end by noon with sunshine returning.
High: 83º
Wind: Light and variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy with no chance of rain.
Low: 67º
Wind: Calm
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a period or two of clouds.
High: 87º
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Father's Day: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a thunderstorm.
Low: 70º High: 85º
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
