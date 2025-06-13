Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Some Sunshine Breaks Out This Afternoon

Rain showers south and east of KC will move away this morning
Some Sunshine Breaks Out This Afternoon
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain is ending south and east of KC
  • Expect a partly cloudy afternoon & warm with no rain expected later today
  • The weekend looks warm and nice for a late spring day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning with rain east and southeast of Kansas City early. The rain will end by noon with sunshine returning.

High: 83º

Wind: Light and variable

Tonight: Partly cloudy with no chance of rain.
Low: 67º

Wind: Calm

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a period or two of clouds.

High: 87º

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Father's Day: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Low: 70º High: 85º

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.