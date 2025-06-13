KSHB 41 Weather | Some Sunshine Breaks Out This Afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain is ending south and east of KC

Expect a partly cloudy afternoon & warm with no rain expected later today

The weekend looks warm and nice for a late spring day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning with rain east and southeast of Kansas City early. The rain will end by noon with sunshine returning.

High: 83º

Wind: Light and variable

Tonight: Partly cloudy with no chance of rain.

Low: 67º

Wind: Calm

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a period or two of clouds.

High: 87º

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Father's Day: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Low: 70º High: 85º

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

