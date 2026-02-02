Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Some speed bumps before warmup

KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Flurries and a light wintry mix are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday
  • After Wednesday, highs will be mostly in the 50s to near 60

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold. A few light snow showers and flurries are possible. No accumulation expected.
High: 37°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a light north breeze. Some flurries possible.
Low: 27°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow, rain, or mixed showers possible. No accumulation expected.
Low: 27° High: 38°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.
Low: 26° High: 52°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

