KSHB 41 Weather | Some speed bumps before warmup

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs in the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday

Flurries and a light wintry mix are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday

After Wednesday, highs will be mostly in the 50s to near 60

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold. A few light snow showers and flurries are possible. No accumulation expected.

High: 37°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy and cold, with a light north breeze. Some flurries possible.

Low: 27°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow, rain, or mixed showers possible. No accumulation expected.

Low: 27° High: 38°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and much warmer.

Low: 26° High: 52°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

