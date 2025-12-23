KSHB 41 Weather | Spring-like Christmas Weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Unseasonably mild
- Very warm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with records at risk
- Still well above normal temperatures into the weekend
- Cooling off into next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Morning patchy fog and low clouds possible. Then ample sunshine. A mild day.
High: 60°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Areas of patchy dense fog possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy. A mild night.
Low: 49°
Wind: E 5 mph
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm.
High: 69° Low: 52° (Record: 72° in 2021)
Wind: WSW 5-15 gusts 20-25 mph
Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, with record-breaking temperatures
High: 70° Low: 50° (Record: 67° in 1922)
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy. Still warm.
High: 65° Low: 47° (Record: 73° in 1946)
Wind: WNW 10-15 mph
