KSHB 41 Weather | Spring-like Christmas Weather

WEATHER HEADLINES



Unseasonably mild

Very warm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with records at risk

Still well above normal temperatures into the weekend

Cooling off into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning patchy fog and low clouds possible. Then ample sunshine. A mild day.

High: 60°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Areas of patchy dense fog possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy. A mild night.

Low: 49°

Wind: E 5 mph

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm.

High: 69° Low: 52° (Record: 72° in 2021)

Wind: WSW 5-15 gusts 20-25 mph

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, with record-breaking temperatures

High: 70° Low: 50° (Record: 67° in 1922)

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy. Still warm.

High: 65° Low: 47° (Record: 73° in 1946)

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

