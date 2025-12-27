KSHB 41 Weather | Spring-like Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



More morning fog

One more mild day

Harsh reality check Sunday

Significantly colder Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning dense fog. Another mild afternoon.

High: 66°

Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

Tonight: A cloudy night. Showers possible.

Low: 60°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Sunday: Showers possible early in the morning, then plummeting temperatures. The warmest part of the day may be around 7 AM. A blustery afternoon.

Morning low: 60°

Daytime high: 62° (around 7 AM)

3 PM: 32°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny. Much colder. A blustery day.

High: 29° Low: 19°

Wind: NW 10-20 gusts to 30 mph

