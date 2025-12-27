Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
23  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Spring-like Saturday

One more unseasonably mild day before temperatures tumble.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More morning fog
  • One more mild day
  • Harsh reality check Sunday
  • Significantly colder Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning dense fog. Another mild afternoon.
High: 66°
Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

Tonight: A cloudy night. Showers possible.
Low: 60°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Sunday: Showers possible early in the morning, then plummeting temperatures. The warmest part of the day may be around 7 AM. A blustery afternoon.
Morning low: 60°
Daytime high: 62° (around 7 AM)
3 PM: 32°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny. Much colder. A blustery day.
High: 29° Low: 19°
Wind: NW 10-20 gusts to 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo