KSHB 41 Weather | Spring-like Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More morning fog
- One more mild day
- Harsh reality check Sunday
- Significantly colder Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Morning dense fog. Another mild afternoon.
High: 66°
Wind: SSE 5-15 mph
Tonight: A cloudy night. Showers possible.
Low: 60°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Sunday: Showers possible early in the morning, then plummeting temperatures. The warmest part of the day may be around 7 AM. A blustery afternoon.
Morning low: 60°
Daytime high: 62° (around 7 AM)
3 PM: 32°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Much colder. A blustery day.
High: 29° Low: 19°
Wind: NW 10-20 gusts to 30 mph
