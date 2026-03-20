KSHB 41 Weather | Springing into record heat

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Record warmth for the first day of spring
- Even hotter Saturday, possibly breaking records
- Much cooler Sunday and Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny with record heat.
High: 88° (record: 82° in 1953)
Wind: W-SW to NW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear and mild with a light north breeze.
Low: 52°
Wind: N 5 mph
Saturday: Abundant sunshine and hot. Records at risk.
Low: 52°
High: 91° (record: 91° in 1907)
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures recover through the afternoon.
Low: 63°
High: 73°
Wind: NNE 10-15 mph
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