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KSHB 41 Weather | Springing into record heat

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KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Record warmth for the first day of spring
  • Even hotter Saturday, possibly breaking records
  • Much cooler Sunday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny with record heat.
High: 88° (record: 82° in 1953)

Wind: W-SW to NW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear and mild with a light north breeze.
Low: 52°
Wind: N 5 mph

Saturday: Abundant sunshine and hot. Records at risk.
Low: 52°

High: 91° (record: 91° in 1907)

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures recover through the afternoon.
Low: 63°

High: 73°

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

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