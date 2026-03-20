KSHB 41 Weather | Springing into record heat

WEATHER HEADLINES



Record warmth for the first day of spring

Even hotter Saturday, possibly breaking records

Much cooler Sunday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny with record heat.

High: 88° (record: 82° in 1953)

Wind: W-SW to NW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear and mild with a light north breeze.

Low: 52°

Wind: N 5 mph

Saturday: Abundant sunshine and hot. Records at risk.

Low: 52°

High: 91° (record: 91° in 1907)

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Temperatures recover through the afternoon.

Low: 63°

High: 73°

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

