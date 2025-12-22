Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Start of winter or spring?

Expect unseasonably mild weather all week.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of clouds. Unseasonably mild
  • Records at risk, especially on Thursday
  • Warmest Christmas ever?
  • Limited rain chances
  • Cool down next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Periods of clouds. Unseasonably mild and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
High: 58°
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a light and variable breeze
Low: 43°
Wind: Light and variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
High: 62° Low: 49°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm (Record: 72° in 2021)
High: 68° Low: 56°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with forecast record highs (Record: 67° in 1922)
High: 70° Low: 50°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

