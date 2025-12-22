KSHB 41 Weather | Start of winter or spring?

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of clouds. Unseasonably mild

Records at risk, especially on Thursday

Warmest Christmas ever?

Limited rain chances

Cool down next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Periods of clouds. Unseasonably mild and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

High: 58°

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a light and variable breeze

Low: 43°

Wind: Light and variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

High: 62° Low: 49°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm (Record: 72° in 2021)

High: 68° Low: 56°

Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with forecast record highs (Record: 67° in 1922)

High: 70° Low: 50°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—