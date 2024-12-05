KSHB 41 Weather | Staying bitter cold all day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The bitter cold air settles in today as the wind is expected to die down; Prepare for wind chill values in the single digits this morning
- The cold is short-lived with highs back to the 40s Friday and 50s over the weekend
- Another cold front drops temperatures early next week while staying mostly dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny and bitter cold.
High: 27° Wind Chill: improving to 20°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph, calming down through the day
Tonight: Clear and bitter cold once again. Layer up!
Low: 19°
Wind: Calm to S-SW 5 mph
Friday: A very cold start. Then, a warming trend begins under a mostly sunny sky.
High: 42°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Nice weather returns. Mostly sunny and much warmer.
Low: 29° High: 55°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
