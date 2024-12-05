Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Staying bitter cold all day

A nice warm up comes over the weekend
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The bitter cold air settles in today as the wind is expected to die down; Prepare for wind chill values in the single digits this morning
  • The cold is short-lived with highs back to the 40s Friday and 50s over the weekend
  • Another cold front drops temperatures early next week while staying mostly dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and bitter cold.
High: 27° Wind Chill: improving to 20°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph, calming down through the day

Tonight: Clear and bitter cold once again. Layer up!
Low: 19°

Wind: Calm to S-SW 5 mph

Friday: A very cold start. Then, a warming trend begins under a mostly sunny sky.
High: 42°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Nice weather returns. Mostly sunny and much warmer.
Low: 29° High: 55°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.