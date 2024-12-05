KSHB 41 Weather | Staying bitter cold all day

WEATHER HEADLINES



The bitter cold air settles in today as the wind is expected to die down; Prepare for wind chill values in the single digits this morning

The cold is short-lived with highs back to the 40s Friday and 50s over the weekend

Another cold front drops temperatures early next week while staying mostly dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and bitter cold.

High: 27° Wind Chill: improving to 20°

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph, calming down through the day

Tonight: Clear and bitter cold once again. Layer up!

Low: 19°

Wind: Calm to S-SW 5 mph

Friday: A very cold start. Then, a warming trend begins under a mostly sunny sky.

High: 42°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Nice weather returns. Mostly sunny and much warmer.

Low: 29° High: 55°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

