KSHB 41 Weather | Staying dry, sunny & nice for another day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of cloud cover and seasonable temperatures with dry weather through Friday

Our next storm system to deliver rain arrives late Friday night-Saturday morning

Great weather Sunday for the Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny, light breeze & feeling seasonally cool.

High: 58°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly.

Low: 40°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight.

High: 58°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Saturday: Rain clears the area early in the morning, followed by more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures feel great for weekend activities.

Low: 48° High: 60°

Wind: S-SE 15-20 mph

