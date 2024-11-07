KSHB 41 Weather | Staying dry, sunny & nice for another day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of cloud cover and seasonable temperatures with dry weather through Friday
- Our next storm system to deliver rain arrives late Friday night-Saturday morning
- Great weather Sunday for the Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny, light breeze & feeling seasonally cool.
High: 58°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 40°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight.
High: 58°
Wind: E 10-15 mph
Saturday: Rain clears the area early in the morning, followed by more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures feel great for weekend activities.
Low: 48° High: 60°
Wind: S-SE 15-20 mph
