Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Staying dry until Friday with seasonal temperatures

Comfortable stretch of weather this week with highs in the 60s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-04-25 06:16:46-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nice weather Tuesday-Thursday with more clouds & highs in the 60s
  • A second system may bring rain and cooler weather Friday-Saturday
  • Dry and cool stretch continues through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A nice day, with increasing clouds and comfortable temperatures.
High: 66°
Wind: S to E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy and not as cold. Any rain misses us to the south.
Low: 44°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy
High: 67°
Wind: E 10-20 mph

Thursday: A blend of sun & clouds and a nice day for the first round of the NFL Draft! A stray shower possible in the evening.
Low: 47° High: 66°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.