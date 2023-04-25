KSHB 41 Weather | Staying dry until Friday with seasonal temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice weather Tuesday-Thursday with more clouds & highs in the 60s
- A second system may bring rain and cooler weather Friday-Saturday
- Dry and cool stretch continues through next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: A nice day, with increasing clouds and comfortable temperatures.
High: 66°
Wind: S to E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy and not as cold. Any rain misses us to the south.
Low: 44°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy
High: 67°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Thursday: A blend of sun & clouds and a nice day for the first round of the NFL Draft! A stray shower possible in the evening.
Low: 47° High: 66°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
