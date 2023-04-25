KSHB 41 Weather | Staying dry until Friday with seasonal temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice weather Tuesday-Thursday with more clouds & highs in the 60s

A second system may bring rain and cooler weather Friday-Saturday

Dry and cool stretch continues through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A nice day, with increasing clouds and comfortable temperatures.

High: 66°

Wind: S to E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy and not as cold. Any rain misses us to the south.

Low: 44°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy

High: 67°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Thursday: A blend of sun & clouds and a nice day for the first round of the NFL Draft! A stray shower possible in the evening.

Low: 47° High: 66°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

