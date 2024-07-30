Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Staying very hot & humid today as thunderstorms scoot around the region

Thunderstorms are most likely over Iowa & northcentral Missouri today
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday
  • A zone of thunderstorms linger just outside of our area today, hugging northern & central Missouri tonight
  • A cold front could bring some strong to severe thunderstorms for areas in eastern Kansas Wednesday night-Thursday; This will help break up the heat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Any thunderstorm activity will stay across Iowa & eastern Missouri, keeping KC in the hot and humid regime. Drink lots of water & take frequent breaks in the A/C if working outside!
High: 93° Heat index: 100°-110°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, staying very warm and muggy overnight in KC. Thunderstorms could get close to counties across northern Missouri.
Low: 79°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the evening and night, along a cold front in eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri. Some storms could produce strong wind gusts.
High: 95° Heat index: 110°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.