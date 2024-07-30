KSHB 41 Weather | Staying very hot & humid today as thunderstorms scoot around the region

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday
- A zone of thunderstorms linger just outside of our area today, hugging northern & central Missouri tonight
- A cold front could bring some strong to severe thunderstorms for areas in eastern Kansas Wednesday night-Thursday; This will help break up the heat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Any thunderstorm activity will stay across Iowa & eastern Missouri, keeping KC in the hot and humid regime. Drink lots of water & take frequent breaks in the A/C if working outside!
High: 93° Heat index: 100°-110°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, staying very warm and muggy overnight in KC. Thunderstorms could get close to counties across northern Missouri.
Low: 79°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the evening and night, along a cold front in eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri. Some storms could produce strong wind gusts.
High: 95° Heat index: 110°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
