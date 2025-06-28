KSHB 41 Weather | Storm chances return on Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated storm Saturday, scattered storms Saturday night, widespread rain Sunday night
- Cooler, lower humidity early next week
- Heat, humidity, pop up storm pattern returns for next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance for a few thunderstorms. Better chances for storms are overnight.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
High: 92º
Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms are possible closer to sunrise. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies expected.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Low: 73º
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 20% chance of morning showers, thunderstorms. 70% chance of thunderstorms at night. Some may contain strong wind.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
High: 92º
