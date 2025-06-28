KSHB 41 Weather | Storm chances return on Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Isolated storm Saturday, scattered storms Saturday night, widespread rain Sunday night

Cooler, lower humidity early next week

Heat, humidity, pop up storm pattern returns for next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance for a few thunderstorms. Better chances for storms are overnight.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

High: 92º

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms are possible closer to sunrise. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies expected.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Low: 73º

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 20% chance of morning showers, thunderstorms. 70% chance of thunderstorms at night. Some may contain strong wind.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

High: 92º

