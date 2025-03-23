KSHB 41 Weather | Storms ending, sunshine this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Early morning storms ending, becoming sunny and windy
- Warming up next week with more storm chances
- Opening Day baseball looks warm and breezy
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms end 7-9 AM, then becoming sunny by afternoon. Windy & cool.
High: 61°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph, Gusts 35-40 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm.
Low: 38°
Wind: S 5 mph mph
Monday: Cloudy for most of the day, sunshine breaks out late in the afternoon.
Low: 37° High: 60°
Wind: NW bec SW 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.