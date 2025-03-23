KSHB 41 Weather | Storms ending, sunshine this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Early morning storms ending, becoming sunny and windy

Warming up next week with more storm chances

Opening Day baseball looks warm and breezy

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms end 7-9 AM, then becoming sunny by afternoon. Windy & cool.

High: 61°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph, Gusts 35-40 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm.

Low: 38°

Wind: S 5 mph mph

Monday: Cloudy for most of the day, sunshine breaks out late in the afternoon.

Low: 37° High: 60°

Wind: NW bec SW 5-15 mph

