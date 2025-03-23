Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Storms ending, sunshine this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Early morning storms ending, becoming sunny and windy
  • Warming up next week with more storm chances
  • Opening Day baseball looks warm and breezy

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms end 7-9 AM, then becoming sunny by afternoon. Windy & cool.
High: 61°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph, Gusts 35-40 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm.
Low: 38°
Wind: S 5 mph mph

Monday: Cloudy for most of the day, sunshine breaks out late in the afternoon.
Low: 37° High: 60°
Wind: NW bec SW 5-15 mph

