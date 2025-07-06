Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Storms possible south of KC Sunday afternoon

Storm coverage will be isolated to scattered
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Typical summer heat and humidity for the 4th of July weekend
  • Main thunderstorm chance Sunday will be south of KC
  • Rain chances linger throughout the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and very humid with a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms during the day. The best chance is south of KC.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
High: 86º

Tonight: Skies will generally clear out overnight. More cloud may move in around sunrise Monday.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 69º

Monday: Partly cloudy and humid with a 20% chance of thunderstorms during the day. 30% chance of thunderstorms at night.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
High: 88º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and humid with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Low: 67º High: 86º

