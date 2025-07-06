KSHB 41 Weather | Storms possible south of KC Sunday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Typical summer heat and humidity for the 4th of July weekend

Main thunderstorm chance Sunday will be south of KC

Rain chances linger throughout the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and very humid with a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms during the day. The best chance is south of KC.

Wind: N 5-15 mph

High: 86º

Tonight: Skies will generally clear out overnight. More cloud may move in around sunrise Monday.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Low: 69º

Monday: Partly cloudy and humid with a 20% chance of thunderstorms during the day. 30% chance of thunderstorms at night.

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

High: 88º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and humid with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Low: 67º High: 86º

