KSHB 41 Weather | Storms possible south of KC Sunday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Typical summer heat and humidity for the 4th of July weekend
- Main thunderstorm chance Sunday will be south of KC
- Rain chances linger throughout the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy and very humid with a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms during the day. The best chance is south of KC.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
High: 86º
Tonight: Skies will generally clear out overnight. More cloud may move in around sunrise Monday.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 69º
Monday: Partly cloudy and humid with a 20% chance of thunderstorms during the day. 30% chance of thunderstorms at night.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
High: 88º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and humid with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Low: 67º High: 86º
