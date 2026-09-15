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KSHB 41 Weather | Storms return to the Kansas City area Tuesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Monday night forecast
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flood watch Tuesday afternoon - Wednesday afternoon
  • Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms
  • Fall feels early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Not as hot as Monday.
High: 84°
Wind: SSW - N 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Wet and windy.
Low: 63°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Then drying and clearing out.
High: 86°
Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

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