KSHB 41 Weather | Storms return to the Kansas City area Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Flood watch Tuesday afternoon - Wednesday afternoon
- Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms
- Fall feels early next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Not as hot as Monday.
High: 84°
Wind: SSW - N 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Wet and windy.
Low: 63°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Then drying and clearing out.
High: 86°
Wind: ESE 10-15 mph
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