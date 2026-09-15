KSHB 41 Weather | Storms return to the Kansas City area Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Flood watch Tuesday afternoon - Wednesday afternoon

Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms

Fall feels early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Not as hot as Monday.

High: 84°

Wind: SSW - N 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Wet and windy.

Low: 63°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Then drying and clearing out.

High: 86°

Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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