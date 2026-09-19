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KSHB 41 Weather | Storms, then a big cooldown in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Friday night forecast
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more day of high heat
  • Showers and storms Saturday evening-Sunday morning
  • Football weather Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Morning showers possible north of the KC Metro. Then Partly cloudy. Showers and storms expected late evening, mainly after 8pm.
High: 93°
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Showers and storms likely.
Low: 68°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Showers possible in the morning. Then overcast. Additional light showers can't be ruled out during the Chiefs' game. Not a washout in the evening. Significantly cooler.
High: 75°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

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