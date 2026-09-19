KSHB 41 Weather | Storms, then a big cooldown in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



One more day of high heat

Showers and storms Saturday evening-Sunday morning

Football weather Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Morning showers possible north of the KC Metro. Then Partly cloudy. Showers and storms expected late evening, mainly after 8pm.

High: 93°

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Showers and storms likely.

Low: 68°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Showers possible in the morning. Then overcast. Additional light showers can't be ruled out during the Chiefs' game. Not a washout in the evening. Significantly cooler.

High: 75°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

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