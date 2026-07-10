KSHB 41 Weather | Storms to start the day, more in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning commute may be interrupted by rain and storms
- Additional storms this afternoon and evening may be on the stronger side
- Generally sunny next week and hotter
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Thunderstorms this morning and again during the afternoon and evening. Late day storms may be strong to severe.
High: 85°
Wind: E 5 mph
Friday night: A few showers and storms may stick around.
Low: 68°
Wind: E 5 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy and quieter.
High: 87°
Wind: NE 10 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Getting hotter.
Low: 69°
High: 89°
Wind: E 10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar