KSHB 41 Weather | Storms to start the day, more in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning commute may be interrupted by rain and storms

Additional storms this afternoon and evening may be on the stronger side

Generally sunny next week and hotter

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Thunderstorms this morning and again during the afternoon and evening. Late day storms may be strong to severe.

High: 85°

Wind: E 5 mph

Friday night: A few showers and storms may stick around.

Low: 68°

Wind: E 5 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy and quieter.

High: 87°

Wind: NE 10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Getting hotter.

Low: 69°

High: 89°

Wind: E 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

