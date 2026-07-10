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KSHB 41 Weather | Storms to start the day, more in the afternoon

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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning commute may be interrupted by rain and storms
  • Additional storms this afternoon and evening may be on the stronger side
  • Generally sunny next week and hotter

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Thunderstorms this morning and again during the afternoon and evening. Late day storms may be strong to severe.
High: 85°
Wind: E 5 mph

Friday night: A few showers and storms may stick around.
Low: 68°
Wind: E 5 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy and quieter.
High: 87°
Wind: NE 10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Getting hotter.
Low: 69°
High: 89°
Wind: E 10 mph

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