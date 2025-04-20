Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy Easter Sunday in KC

Periods of rain and storms are expected throughout Sunday across eastern Kansas and western Missouri.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A stormy Easter Sunday is in the forecast
  • Severe weather is possible Sunday, mainly southeast of KC
  • Wind gusts up to 30 mph around sunset

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Easter Sunday: Windy with periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. There is a few hour window of severe weather to watch closely. It would most likely occur during the afternoon and southeast of KC.
High: 59º
Wind: East shifting to the south, then back to the northwest at 15-25 mph.

Tonight:  Rain pushes out of most locations by 10 p.m., giving way to mostly cloudy skies.
Low: 43°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Monday: A nice day. The sunshine returns.
High: 68º
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph.

