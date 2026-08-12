KSHB 41 Weather | Spotty thunderstorms to continue this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Extreme Heat Warning continues

A few more storms may be encountered over the next few days

Slightly cooler by the end of the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday night: Showers dissipating after dark. Very warm.

Low: 78°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Isolated thunderstorms possible in the evening. Otherwise toasty.

High: 96°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Friday: A few more afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 77°

High: 94°

Wind: SW 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

