KSHB 41 Weather | Spotty thunderstorms to continue this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Extreme Heat Warning continues
- A few more storms may be encountered over the next few days
- Slightly cooler by the end of the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday night: Showers dissipating after dark. Very warm.
Low: 78°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Thursday: Isolated thunderstorms possible in the evening. Otherwise toasty.
High: 96°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Friday: A few more afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 77°
High: 94°
Wind: SW 10 mph
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