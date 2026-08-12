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KSHB 41 Weather | Spotty thunderstorms to continue this week

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Thursday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Extreme Heat Warning continues
  • A few more storms may be encountered over the next few days
  • Slightly cooler by the end of the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday night: Showers dissipating after dark. Very warm.
Low: 78°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Isolated thunderstorms possible in the evening. Otherwise toasty.
High: 96°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Friday: A few more afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 77°
High: 94°
Wind: SW 10 mph

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