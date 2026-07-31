KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy Friday morning across the area

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Early Friday morning thunderstorms Friday afternoon isolated storms east of I-35 Much cooler weekend
Friday: Early morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Some storms produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Afternoon isolated storms are possible, mainly east of I-35. Afternoon storms will move east out of our area.
Friday night: A slight chance of an isolated shower. Mostly cloudy and much cooler.
Saturday: Cloudy the first half of the day, then a gradually clearing sky later in the afternoon. A pleasant day.
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KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Early morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Some storms produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Afternoon isolated storms are possible, mainly east of I-35. Afternoon storms will move east out of our area.
High: 87°
Wind: S to WNW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Friday night: A slight chance of an isolated shower. Mostly cloudy and much cooler.
Low: 65°
Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
Saturday: Cloudy the first half of the day, then a gradually clearing sky later in the afternoon. A pleasant day.
High: 81°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
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