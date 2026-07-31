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KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy Friday morning across the area

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Friday night forecast
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  • Early Friday morning thunderstorms
  • Friday afternoon isolated storms east of I-35
  • Much cooler weekend

    • KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

    Friday: Early morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Some storms produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Afternoon isolated storms are possible, mainly east of I-35. Afternoon storms will move east out of our area.
    High: 87°
    Wind: S to WNW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

    Friday night: A slight chance of an isolated shower. Mostly cloudy and much cooler.
    Low: 65°
    Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

    Saturday: Cloudy the first half of the day, then a gradually clearing sky later in the afternoon. A pleasant day.
    High: 81°
    Wind: NW 10-15 mph

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