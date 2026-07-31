KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy Friday morning across the area

Early Friday morning thunderstorms

Friday afternoon isolated storms east of I-35

Much cooler weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Early morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Some storms produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Afternoon isolated storms are possible, mainly east of I-35. Afternoon storms will move east out of our area.

High: 87°

Wind: S to WNW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Friday night: A slight chance of an isolated shower. Mostly cloudy and much cooler.

Low: 65°

Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Saturday: Cloudy the first half of the day, then a gradually clearing sky later in the afternoon. A pleasant day.

High: 81°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

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