KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy start to the workweek in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Passing showers Monday morning
- Strong to severe storms Monday afternoon - night
- Seasonably cool fall weather the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy with storms likely in the afternoon through the overnight hours. Evening and night storms could turn severe, with damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes.
High: 70°
Wind: S 10-20. Gusts 35 mph
Monday night: Strong to severe storms likely. Damaging winds and brief tornadoes possible. Severe weather risk diminishes after 2am.
Low: 61°
Wind: S 10-20. Gusts 30 mph
Tuesday: Rain showers in the morning with drizzle into the afternoon. Cool and breezy.
Low: 61°
High: 65°
Wind: SW-NW 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar