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KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy start to the workweek in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Passing showers Monday morning
  • Strong to severe storms Monday afternoon - night
  • Seasonably cool fall weather the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy with storms likely in the afternoon through the overnight hours. Evening and night storms could turn severe, with damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes.
High: 70°
Wind: S 10-20. Gusts 35 mph

Monday night: Strong to severe storms likely. Damaging winds and brief tornadoes possible. Severe weather risk diminishes after 2am.
Low: 61°
Wind: S 10-20. Gusts 30 mph

Tuesday: Rain showers in the morning with drizzle into the afternoon. Cool and breezy.
Low: 61°
High: 65°
Wind: SW-NW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City