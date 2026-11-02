KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy start to the workweek in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Passing showers Monday morning

Strong to severe storms Monday afternoon - night

Seasonably cool fall weather the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy with storms likely in the afternoon through the overnight hours. Evening and night storms could turn severe, with damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes.

High: 70°

Wind: S 10-20. Gusts 35 mph

Monday night: Strong to severe storms likely. Damaging winds and brief tornadoes possible. Severe weather risk diminishes after 2am.

Low: 61°

Wind: S 10-20. Gusts 30 mph

Tuesday: Rain showers in the morning with drizzle into the afternoon. Cool and breezy.

Low: 61°

High: 65°

Wind: SW-NW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

