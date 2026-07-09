KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy start to Thursday across the Kansas City area

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A stormy start to Thursday
- Additional storms possible into the weekend
- Hotter, more humid conditions all of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce 60 mph wind gusts and up to 1" diameter hail. Then afternoon isolated storms possible.
High: 89°
Wind: SE-NW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Showers and storms possible late, after midnight.
Low: 71°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.
Low: 71°
High: 87°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar