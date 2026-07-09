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KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy start to Thursday across the Kansas City area

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
THURSDAY AM UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A stormy start to Thursday
  • Additional storms possible into the weekend
  • Hotter, more humid conditions all of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce 60 mph wind gusts and up to 1" diameter hail. Then afternoon isolated storms possible.
High: 89°
Wind: SE-NW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and storms possible late, after midnight.
Low: 71°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.
Low: 71°
High: 87°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

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