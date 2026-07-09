KSHB 41 Weather | Stormy start to Thursday across the Kansas City area

WEATHER HEADLINES



A stormy start to Thursday

Additional storms possible into the weekend

Hotter, more humid conditions all of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning rainfall and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce 60 mph wind gusts and up to 1" diameter hail. Then afternoon isolated storms possible.

High: 89°

Wind: SE-NW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and storms possible late, after midnight.

Low: 71°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.

Low: 71°

High: 87°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

