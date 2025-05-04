Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Stretch of nice days expected before midweek rain chance

Afternoon highs top out in upper 60s, low 70s through Tuesday
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Get outside this weekend and enjoy the beautiful weather!
  • Monday and Tuesday look nice weather-wise
  • Next rain chance: Tuesday night through Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A near-perfect day for May. Partly to mostly sunny sky with a light wind.
High: 69º
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with a few clouds mainly east of Kansas City.
Low: 47º
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Marvelous Monday! A mix of sun and clouds and warmer.
High: 74º
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday! Another nice May day with increasing clouds.
Low: 50º High: 76º
Wind: E 5-15 mph

