KSHB 41 Weather | Stretch of nice days expected before midweek rain chance

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Get outside this weekend and enjoy the beautiful weather!
- Monday and Tuesday look nice weather-wise
- Next rain chance: Tuesday night through Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: A near-perfect day for May. Partly to mostly sunny sky with a light wind.
High: 69º
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear with a few clouds mainly east of Kansas City.
Low: 47º
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Marvelous Monday! A mix of sun and clouds and warmer.
High: 74º
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday! Another nice May day with increasing clouds.
Low: 50º High: 76º
Wind: E 5-15 mph
