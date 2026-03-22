KSHB 41 Weather | Strong cold front today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Strong cold front today, bringing clouds, wind and more seasonable temperatures

Cooler weather expected for Monday

Highs in the 80s should return for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another strong cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A strong cold front will sweep across the region today, reaching KC around 10 AM. Temperatures will warm to the 70s/80s ahead of the front, warmest south of I-70. After the front moves by it will become windy & mostly cloudy with temperatures

12 PM: 71°

5 PM: 62°

Wind: Becoming N 15-30, gust 40 mph

Sunday night: Decreasing clouds and wind, much colder

Low: 34°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures more typical of March.

High: 55°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warming back up

Low: 38°

High: 68°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

