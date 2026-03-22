KSHB 41 Weather | Strong cold front today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Strong cold front today, bringing clouds, wind and more seasonable temperatures
- Cooler weather expected for Monday
- Highs in the 80s should return for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another strong cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: A strong cold front will sweep across the region today, reaching KC around 10 AM. Temperatures will warm to the 70s/80s ahead of the front, warmest south of I-70. After the front moves by it will become windy & mostly cloudy with temperatures
12 PM: 71°
5 PM: 62°
Wind: Becoming N 15-30, gust 40 mph
Sunday night: Decreasing clouds and wind, much colder
Low: 34°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures more typical of March.
High: 55°
Wind: E 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warming back up
Low: 38°
High: 68°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
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