KSHB 41 Weather | Strong storms possible Saturday evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and storms 3-10pm Saturday

Hazy skies this weekend, possibly some air quality impacts Sunday

Another period of stormy weather begins next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm with a chance of a shower or T-Storm during the afternoon and evening. Rain chance at 50%

High: 84º

Wind: W 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies aside from smoky skies.

Low: 62º

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hazy and very warm. Unhealthy air possible from wildfire smoke.

High: 85º

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

