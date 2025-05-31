Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Strong storms possible Saturday evening

Smoky skies linger through the weekend
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and storms 3-10pm Saturday
  • Hazy skies this weekend, possibly some air quality impacts Sunday
  • Another period of stormy weather begins next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm with a chance of a shower or T-Storm during the afternoon and evening. Rain chance at 50%
High: 84º
Wind: W 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies aside from smoky skies.
Low: 62º
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hazy and very warm. Unhealthy air possible from wildfire smoke.
High: 85º
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

