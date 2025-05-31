KSHB 41 Weather | Strong storms possible Saturday evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and storms 3-10pm Saturday
- Hazy skies this weekend, possibly some air quality impacts Sunday
- Another period of stormy weather begins next Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm with a chance of a shower or T-Storm during the afternoon and evening. Rain chance at 50%
High: 84º
Wind: W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies aside from smoky skies.
Low: 62º
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hazy and very warm. Unhealthy air possible from wildfire smoke.
High: 85º
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
