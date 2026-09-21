KSHB 41 Weather | Stubborn clouds and drizzle to start the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Monday morning patchy fog and drizzle

Fall begins Tuesday - coolest temperatures since May

Below normal temperatures all week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning patchy fog and drizzle. Then cloudy and cool.

High: 72°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday night: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Low: 59°

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with below normal temperatures. Possibly the coolest day since May. Welcome, Fall!

High: 68°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

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