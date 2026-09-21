KSHB 41 Weather | Stubborn clouds and drizzle to start the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Monday morning patchy fog and drizzle
- Fall begins Tuesday - coolest temperatures since May
- Below normal temperatures all week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Morning patchy fog and drizzle. Then cloudy and cool.
High: 72°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Low: 59°
Wind: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy with below normal temperatures. Possibly the coolest day since May. Welcome, Fall!
High: 68°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
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