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KSHB 41 Weather | Stubborn clouds and drizzle to start the workweek

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Monday morning patchy fog and drizzle
  • Fall begins Tuesday - coolest temperatures since May
  • Below normal temperatures all week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning patchy fog and drizzle. Then cloudy and cool.
High: 72°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday night: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Low: 59°
Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with below normal temperatures. Possibly the coolest day since May. Welcome, Fall!
High: 68°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

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