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KSHB 41 Weather | Sub-freezing morning temperatures this weekend

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lows in the 20s Saturday and Sunday morning
  • Cool afternoons this weekend
  • Temperatures rebound next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A very cold morning. Then, mostly sunny and cool.
High: 48°
Wind: SE 5 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear with sub-freezing temperatures.
Low: 28°
Wind: E 5 mph

Sunday: Another freezing morning. Partly cloudy with afternoon clearing.
High: 51°
Wind: SE 5 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City