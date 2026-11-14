KSHB 41 Weather | Sub-freezing morning temperatures this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Lows in the 20s Saturday and Sunday morning

Cool afternoons this weekend

Temperatures rebound next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A very cold morning. Then, mostly sunny and cool.

High: 48°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear with sub-freezing temperatures.

Low: 28°

Wind: E 5 mph

Sunday: Another freezing morning. Partly cloudy with afternoon clearing.

High: 51°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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