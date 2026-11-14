KSHB 41 Weather | Sub-freezing morning temperatures this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lows in the 20s Saturday and Sunday morning
- Cool afternoons this weekend
- Temperatures rebound next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A very cold morning. Then, mostly sunny and cool.
High: 48°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear with sub-freezing temperatures.
Low: 28°
Wind: E 5 mph
Sunday: Another freezing morning. Partly cloudy with afternoon clearing.
High: 51°
Wind: SE 5 mph
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