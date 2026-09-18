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KSHB 41 Weather | Summer heat and humidity finish the workweek

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Lauren Rainson, Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, and Jade Steffens.
FRIDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Just as hot and humid Friday
  • Thunderstorms Saturday evening - Sunday
  • Temperatures tumble Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Another hot and humid day under ample sunshine.
High: 93°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Friday night: Clouds increase. Some thunderstorms possible north of the KC Metro.
Low: 73°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms possible, especially in the evening and at night.
High: 91°
Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

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