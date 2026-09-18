KSHB 41 Weather | Summer heat and humidity finish the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Just as hot and humid Friday

Thunderstorms Saturday evening - Sunday

Temperatures tumble Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Another hot and humid day under ample sunshine.

High: 93°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Friday night: Clouds increase. Some thunderstorms possible north of the KC Metro.

Low: 73°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms possible, especially in the evening and at night.

High: 91°

Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

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