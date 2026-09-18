KSHB 41 Weather | Summer heat and humidity finish the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Just as hot and humid Friday
- Thunderstorms Saturday evening - Sunday
- Temperatures tumble Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Another hot and humid day under ample sunshine.
High: 93°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Friday night: Clouds increase. Some thunderstorms possible north of the KC Metro.
Low: 73°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms possible, especially in the evening and at night.
High: 91°
Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
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