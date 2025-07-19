KSHB 41 Weather | Summer heat builds this weekend: highs in the 90s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot this weekend with thunderstorm chance each morning, best chances northern Missouri
- Extreme heat warning Saturday-Wednesday
- Heat lingers into next week with highs in the 90s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Morning showers and storms possible, with some having strong wind gusts; the best chance is in northern Missouri. Then, partly cloudy, hot, and humid.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 93º
Heat Index: 102º
Tonight: Scattered showers possible, storms possible late night in northern MO.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 74º
Sunday: Scattered showers and storms are possible in the morning and early afternoon.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 92º
Heat Index: 102º
Monday: A few showers and thunderstorms during the morning. Some areas stay dry.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Low: 73º High: 90º
Heat Index: 102º
