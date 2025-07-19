KSHB 41 Weather | Summer heat builds this weekend: highs in the 90s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot this weekend with thunderstorm chance each morning, best chances northern Missouri

Extreme heat warning Saturday-Wednesday

Heat lingers into next week with highs in the 90s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Morning showers and storms possible, with some having strong wind gusts; the best chance is in northern Missouri. Then, partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 93º

Heat Index: 102º

Tonight: Scattered showers possible, storms possible late night in northern MO.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 74º

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms are possible in the morning and early afternoon.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 92º

Heat Index: 102º

Monday: A few showers and thunderstorms during the morning. Some areas stay dry.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Low: 73º High: 90º

Heat Index: 102º

