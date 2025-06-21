Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Summerlike weather for the first weekend of summer

Highs the next few days will be 90°-95°
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat is building and will last for around a week
  • Temperatures will reach the 90s beginning today
  • Rain chance for areas northwest of KC on Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º.

High: 94º

Wind: S-SW 15-30 gust 35-40 mph

Tonight: Clear, warm, and breezy.
Low: 77º

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º.

High: 93º

Wind: S-SW 15-30 gust 35-40 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.