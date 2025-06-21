KSHB 41 Weather | Summerlike weather for the first weekend of summer

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat is building and will last for around a week
- Temperatures will reach the 90s beginning today
- Rain chance for areas northwest of KC on Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º.
High: 94º
Wind: S-SW 15-30 gust 35-40 mph
Tonight: Clear, warm, and breezy.
Low: 77º
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º.
High: 93º
Wind: S-SW 15-30 gust 35-40 mph
