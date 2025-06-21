KSHB 41 Weather | Summerlike weather for the first weekend of summer

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat is building and will last for around a week

Temperatures will reach the 90s beginning today

Rain chance for areas northwest of KC on Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º.

High: 94º

Wind: S-SW 15-30 gust 35-40 mph

Tonight: Clear, warm, and breezy.

Low: 77º

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. The humidity will be high with a heat index of 102º.

High: 93º

Wind: S-SW 15-30 gust 35-40 mph

