KSHB 41 Weather | Sunday starts warming trend for upcoming week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lots of sunshine on tap for Sunday afternoon
- Freezes expected Sunday night and Monday night
- Mostly dry weather and a warming trend next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Clouds clear out for most of the area around lunchtime. Lots of sunshine is expected in the afternoon.
High: 53°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear as temperatures drop near freezing. A freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Monday for areas south of 36 Highway.
Low: 32°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a cold start.
High: 58°
Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph
