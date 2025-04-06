Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunday starts warming trend for upcoming week

Clouds clear out by Sunday afternoon, temperatures rise into 50s
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lots of sunshine on tap for Sunday afternoon
  • Freezes expected Sunday night and Monday night
  • Mostly dry weather and a warming trend next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Clouds clear out for most of the area around lunchtime. Lots of sunshine is expected in the afternoon.
High: 53°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear as temperatures drop near freezing. A freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Monday for areas south of 36 Highway.
Low: 32°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a cold start.
High: 58°
Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph

Report a typo

