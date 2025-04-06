KSHB 41 Weather | Sunday starts warming trend for upcoming week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Lots of sunshine on tap for Sunday afternoon

Freezes expected Sunday night and Monday night

Mostly dry weather and a warming trend next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Clouds clear out for most of the area around lunchtime. Lots of sunshine is expected in the afternoon.

High: 53°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear as temperatures drop near freezing. A freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Monday for areas south of 36 Highway.

Low: 32°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a cold start.

High: 58°

Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

