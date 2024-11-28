KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny and cold but dry for Thanksgiving

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry and cold for Thanksgiving and Black Friday activities

Our first snow of the season arrives early Saturday morning, mostly falling between 6am-12pm

Depends on track and temperatures when the snow arrives must most locations will stay under 1" of accumulation

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Happy Thanksgiving!: Mostly sunny and cold throughout the day. Temperatures drop to around 30° between 5-8 p.m. for the Plaza Lighting. Wind chill values will be in the low 20s.

High: 37°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and frigid!

Low: 20°

Wind: N-NW 5 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and continued cold. It will be the coldest game of the year so far at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2 p.m. kickoff!

High: 37°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Our first snow of the season is looking more likely! Still uncertain on where a band of heavier snow sets up and how cold temperatures will be as the moisture arrives. Prepare for at least a coating - 1" of snow on the ground. Snow melts through the day with temperatures rising above freezing.

Low: 26° High: 35°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

