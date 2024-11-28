Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny and cold but dry for Thanksgiving

The cold November air sticks around for Black Friday Chiefs game
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry and cold for Thanksgiving and Black Friday activities
  • Our first snow of the season arrives early Saturday morning, mostly falling between 6am-12pm
  • Depends on track and temperatures when the snow arrives must most locations will stay under 1" of accumulation

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Happy Thanksgiving!: Mostly sunny and cold throughout the day. Temperatures drop to around 30° between 5-8 p.m. for the Plaza Lighting. Wind chill values will be in the low 20s.
High: 37°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and frigid!
Low: 20°

Wind: N-NW 5 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and continued cold. It will be the coldest game of the year so far at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2 p.m. kickoff!
High: 37°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Our first snow of the season is looking more likely! Still uncertain on where a band of heavier snow sets up and how cold temperatures will be as the moisture arrives. Prepare for at least a coating - 1" of snow on the ground. Snow melts through the day with temperatures rising above freezing.
Low: 26° High: 35°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.