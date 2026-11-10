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KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny and warm before a cold front arrives Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and 70s Tuesday
  • A cold front moves in on Wednesday
  • Frost/freeze potential Friday through Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another sunny and comfortable day with unseasonably warm temperatures.
High: 70°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 49°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: A cold front arrives. Breezy and cooler.
High: 62°
Wind: NW 10-25 G35 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City