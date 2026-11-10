KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny and warm before a cold front arrives Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and 70s Tuesday
- A cold front moves in on Wednesday
- Frost/freeze potential Friday through Monday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Another sunny and comfortable day with unseasonably warm temperatures.
High: 70°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 49°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: A cold front arrives. Breezy and cooler.
High: 62°
Wind: NW 10-25 G35 mph
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