KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny and warm before a cold front arrives Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and 70s Tuesday

A cold front moves in on Wednesday

Frost/freeze potential Friday through Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another sunny and comfortable day with unseasonably warm temperatures.

High: 70°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 49°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: A cold front arrives. Breezy and cooler.

High: 62°

Wind: NW 10-25 G35 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

