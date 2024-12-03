KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny but chilly this afternoon followed by a Wednesday warmup

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying unseasonably chilly today, 10° below average, in the mid to upper 30s

A nice warmup arrives Wednesday with highs making a run for 50°, but a dry cold front drops us 20° by Thursday

Nice weekend warm up is showing up

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Very cold in the morning but climbing above freezing in the afternoon as the wind shifts from the south. Temperatures drop during the evening, then rise after midnight.

High: 37°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Slow climb in temperatures after midnight. Mostly clear with a slight breeze.

Low: 32°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer during the afternoon! Soak it in since it only lasts for one day.

High: 50°

Wind: S-SW shift to NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and bitter cold.

Low: 16° High: 28°

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

