KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny but chilly this afternoon followed by a Wednesday warmup

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying unseasonably chilly today, 10° below average, in the mid to upper 30s
- A nice warmup arrives Wednesday with highs making a run for 50°, but a dry cold front drops us 20° by Thursday
- Nice weekend warm up is showing up
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Very cold in the morning but climbing above freezing in the afternoon as the wind shifts from the south. Temperatures drop during the evening, then rise after midnight.
High: 37°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Slow climb in temperatures after midnight. Mostly clear with a slight breeze.
Low: 32°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer during the afternoon! Soak it in since it only lasts for one day.
High: 50°
Wind: S-SW shift to NW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and bitter cold.
Low: 16° High: 28°
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph
