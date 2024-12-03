Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny but chilly this afternoon followed by a Wednesday warmup

The midweek warm up only lasts for one day
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying unseasonably chilly today, 10° below average, in the mid to upper 30s
  • A nice warmup arrives Wednesday with highs making a run for 50°, but a dry cold front drops us 20° by Thursday
  • Nice weekend warm up is showing up

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Very cold in the morning but climbing above freezing in the afternoon as the wind shifts from the south. Temperatures drop during the evening, then rise after midnight.
High: 37°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Slow climb in temperatures after midnight. Mostly clear with a slight breeze.
Low: 32° 

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer during the afternoon! Soak it in since it only lasts for one day.
High: 50°
Wind: S-SW shift to NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and bitter cold.
Low: 16° High: 28°
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

