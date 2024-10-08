KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, calm and rising temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least the next 10+ days

Comfortable temperatures today, then heating up

Great weather for Royals games this week!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another nice day with temperatures running slightly above normal. A few morning clouds expected then turning sunny.

High: 77°

Wind: Calm, S-SE 5 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool.

Low: 50°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming up more. It will feel great for game 3 of the ALDS at the K! Temperatures go from the upper 70s at first pitch down to the 60s by the final out.

High: 82°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and getting toasty! Temperatures run 10-15° above normal.

Low: 55° High: 84°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

