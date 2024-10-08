Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, calm and rising temperatures

Highs climb to the upper 70s today & 80s by Wednesday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least the next 10+ days
  • Comfortable temperatures today, then heating up
  • Great weather for Royals games this week!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another nice day with temperatures running slightly above normal. A few morning clouds expected then turning sunny.
High: 77°
Wind: Calm, S-SE 5 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 50°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming up more. It will feel great for game 3 of the ALDS at the K! Temperatures go from the upper 70s at first pitch down to the 60s by the final out.
High: 82°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and getting toasty! Temperatures run 10-15° above normal.
Low: 55° High: 84°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

