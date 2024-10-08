KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, calm and rising temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least the next 10+ days
- Comfortable temperatures today, then heating up
- Great weather for Royals games this week!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Another nice day with temperatures running slightly above normal. A few morning clouds expected then turning sunny.
High: 77°
Wind: Calm, S-SE 5 mph
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 50°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming up more. It will feel great for game 3 of the ALDS at the K! Temperatures go from the upper 70s at first pitch down to the 60s by the final out.
High: 82°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and getting toasty! Temperatures run 10-15° above normal.
Low: 55° High: 84°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.