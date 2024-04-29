KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, calm & beautiful start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A nice and dry day today with lots of sunshine, river levels will continue to recede
- A cold front sparks a line of severe storms entering northwest MO & northeast KS Tuesday evening
- More round of storms Wednesday-Thursday with some severe weather possible
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Monday: A nice day! Mostly sunny with a light wind.
High: 72°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.
Low: 56°
Wind: SW to SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day while turning windy, warm & more humid. Thunderstorms approach northwest MO & northeast KS during the evening. Watch for strong winds, heavy rain & hail.
High: 82°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
