KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, calm & beautiful start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



A nice and dry day today with lots of sunshine, river levels will continue to recede

A cold front sparks a line of severe storms entering northwest MO & northeast KS Tuesday evening

More round of storms Wednesday-Thursday with some severe weather possible

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: A nice day! Mostly sunny with a light wind.

High: 72°

Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.

Low: 56°

Wind: SW to SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day while turning windy, warm & more humid. Thunderstorms approach northwest MO & northeast KS during the evening. Watch for strong winds, heavy rain & hail.

High: 82°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

