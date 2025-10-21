KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, cool and windy today, lows in the 30s tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny, windy and cool today
- Lows in the upper 30s tonight and Wednesday night
- Great fall weather Wednesday and Thursday, less wind
- A storm system may bring much-needed rain Friday-Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Sunny and windy with highest gusts this afternoon.
Wind: NW 10-20, gusts 40 mph
High: 64°
Tonight: Clear and chilly with less wind.
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Low: 39°
Wednesday: A cold start to a nice fall day with abundant sunshine and much less wind. Frost possible in northern MO and KS
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
High: 67°
Thursday: Another cold start with mostly sunny skies, clouds increase by evening.
Frost possible in northern MO and KS
Wind: East 5-15 mph
Low: 38° High: 67°
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Wind: East 10-20mph
Low: 50° High: 60°
