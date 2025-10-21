KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, cool and windy today, lows in the 30s tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny, windy and cool today

Lows in the upper 30s tonight and Wednesday night

Great fall weather Wednesday and Thursday, less wind

A storm system may bring much-needed rain Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny and windy with highest gusts this afternoon.

Wind: NW 10-20, gusts 40 mph

High: 64°

Tonight: Clear and chilly with less wind.

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Low: 39°

Wednesday: A cold start to a nice fall day with abundant sunshine and much less wind. Frost possible in northern MO and KS

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

High: 67°

Thursday: Another cold start with mostly sunny skies, clouds increase by evening.

Frost possible in northern MO and KS

Wind: East 5-15 mph

Low: 38° High: 67°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Wind: East 10-20mph

Low: 50° High: 60°

