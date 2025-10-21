Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, cool and windy today, lows in the 30s tonight

Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny, windy and cool today
  • Lows in the upper 30s tonight and Wednesday night
  • Great fall weather Wednesday and Thursday, less wind
  • A storm system may bring much-needed rain Friday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny and windy with highest gusts this afternoon.
Wind: NW 10-20, gusts 40 mph
High: 64°

Tonight: Clear and chilly with less wind.
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Low: 39°

Wednesday: A cold start to a nice fall day with abundant sunshine and much less wind. Frost possible in northern MO and KS
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
High: 67°

Thursday: Another cold start with mostly sunny skies, clouds increase by evening.
Frost possible in northern MO and KS
Wind: East 5-15 mph
Low: 38° High: 67°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Wind: East 10-20mph
Low: 50° High: 60°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.