KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny skies and warmer temperatures to start the week

Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to
Mild start to the week with warmer temperatures Thunderstorms possible Wednesday Increasing humidity through the week
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild.
Monday night: Mostly clear and quiet.
Tuesday: Clouds moving in from the west. Kansas may get a brief shower or storm after dark.
Get more updates from our weather team:View our interactive radar
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild.
High: 88°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear and quiet.
Low: 66°
Wind: S 10 mph
Tuesday: Clouds moving in from the west. Kansas may get a brief shower or storm after dark.
High: 90°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team: