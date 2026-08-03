KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny skies and warmer temperatures to start the week

Mild start to the week with warmer temperatures

Thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Increasing humidity through the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild.

High: 88°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear and quiet.

Low: 66°

Wind: S 10 mph

Tuesday: Clouds moving in from the west. Kansas may get a brief shower or storm after dark.

High: 90°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

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