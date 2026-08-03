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KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny skies and warmer temperatures to start the week

sunny warm and dry to start your Monday
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  • Mild start to the week with warmer temperatures
  • Thunderstorms possible Wednesday
  • Increasing humidity through the week

    • KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

    Monday: Mostly sunny and mild.
    High: 88°
    Wind: SE 5 mph

    Monday night: Mostly clear and quiet.
    Low: 66°
    Wind: S 10 mph

    Tuesday: Clouds moving in from the west. Kansas may get a brief shower or storm after dark.
    High: 90°
    Wind: S 5-15 mph

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