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KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and highs in the 60s Sunday

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Comfortable and sunny today
  • Steadily getting warmer through the week
  • Staying dry over the next few days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 66°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear and calm.
Low: 44°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Increasing clouds into the afternoon.
High: 67°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City