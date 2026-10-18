KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and highs in the 60s Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Comfortable and sunny today
- Steadily getting warmer through the week
- Staying dry over the next few days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 66°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear and calm.
Low: 44°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Increasing clouds into the afternoon.
High: 67°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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