KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and highs in the 60s Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Comfortable and sunny today

Steadily getting warmer through the week

Staying dry over the next few days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 66°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear and calm.

Low: 44°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Increasing clouds into the afternoon.

High: 67°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

