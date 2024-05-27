Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and No Chance of Thunderstorms today

Highs today will be around 80°.
and last updated 2024-05-27 06:27:32-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather for Memorial Day
  • Dry Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly into Thursday before more thunderstorm chances
  • Increasing chances of rain and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend, hopefully lower severe threats

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Memorial Day: Great weather! Mostly sunny with lower humidity.
High: 80°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

This Evening: Near perfect! Clear with a decreasing breeze.
Temperatures drop to around 70°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and calm.
Low: 56°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm.
High: 79°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A 3rd straight nice day. Partly cloudy and pleasant.
Low: 54° High: 78°
Wind: E 10-15 mph

