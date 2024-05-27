KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and No Chance of Thunderstorms today

Highs today will be around 80°.

WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather for Memorial Day

Dry Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly into Thursday before more thunderstorm chances

Increasing chances of rain and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend, hopefully lower severe threats KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Memorial Day: Great weather! Mostly sunny with lower humidity.

High: 80°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph This Evening: Near perfect! Clear with a decreasing breeze.

Temperatures drop to around 70°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph Tonight: Clear and calm.

Low: 56°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 79°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph Wednesday: A 3rd straight nice day. Partly cloudy and pleasant.

Low: 54° High: 78°

Wind: E 10-15 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

