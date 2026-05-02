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KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and pleasant today

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Saturday Morning Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Abundant sunshine and pleasant today, a few more clouds on the Missouri side
  • Warmer on Sunday
  • A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night, better chance Monday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A lot of sunshine, especially in Kansas. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in Missouri.
High: 65°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cool with an increasing wind.
Low: 45°
Wind: S 10-25 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms at night. A few thunderstorms may contain hail and gusty winds.
High: 81°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

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