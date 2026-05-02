KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and pleasant today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Abundant sunshine and pleasant today, a few more clouds on the Missouri side

Warmer on Sunday

A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night, better chance Monday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A lot of sunshine, especially in Kansas. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in Missouri.

High: 65°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cool with an increasing wind.

Low: 45°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms at night. A few thunderstorms may contain hail and gusty winds.

High: 81°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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