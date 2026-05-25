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KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm for Memorial Day

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few sprinkles/light showers across northern Missouri this morning
  • Sunshine and warm Memorial Day
  • Warmer, more humid on Tuesday with a slight thunderstorm chance
  • Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Memorial Day: A little humid. Warmer than Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 86°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday night: Clear and comfortable.
Low: 62°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mostly southeast of KC.
High: 85°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with little to no severe threat.
Low: 65°
High: 82°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

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