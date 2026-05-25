KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm for Memorial Day

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few sprinkles/light showers across northern Missouri this morning

Sunshine and warm Memorial Day

Warmer, more humid on Tuesday with a slight thunderstorm chance

Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Memorial Day: A little humid. Warmer than Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 86°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday night: Clear and comfortable.

Low: 62°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mostly southeast of KC.

High: 85°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with little to no severe threat.

Low: 65°

High: 82°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

