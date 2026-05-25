KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm for Memorial Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few sprinkles/light showers across northern Missouri this morning
- Sunshine and warm Memorial Day
- Warmer, more humid on Tuesday with a slight thunderstorm chance
- Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Memorial Day: A little humid. Warmer than Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 86°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Monday night: Clear and comfortable.
Low: 62°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mostly southeast of KC.
High: 85°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with little to no severe threat.
Low: 65°
High: 82°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
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