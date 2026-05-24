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KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm today and Memorial Day

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Sunday Morning Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and warm today and Memorial Day
  • Warmer, more humid on Tuesday with a slight thunderstorm chance
  • Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm but not humid.
High: 83°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Clear and comfortable.
Low: 59°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Memorial Day: A little humid. Warmer than Sunday. Partly cloudy.
High: 86°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
Low: 63°
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

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