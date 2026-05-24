KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm today and Memorial Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and warm today and Memorial Day
- Warmer, more humid on Tuesday with a slight thunderstorm chance
- Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm but not humid.
High: 83°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear and comfortable.
Low: 59°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Memorial Day: A little humid. Warmer than Sunday. Partly cloudy.
High: 86°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
Low: 63°
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
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