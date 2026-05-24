KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine and warm today and Memorial Day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and warm today and Memorial Day

Warmer, more humid on Tuesday with a slight thunderstorm chance

Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm but not humid.

High: 83°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Clear and comfortable.

Low: 59°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Memorial Day: A little humid. Warmer than Sunday. Partly cloudy.

High: 86°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

Low: 63°

High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

