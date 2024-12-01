KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine but cold conditions next few days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Watch out for patchy ice this morning, especially on bridges
- Afternoon high temperatures near freezing for the next couple of days
- Temperatures rise and fall every few days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with cold conditions. Sunshine helps melt some snow.
High: 33°
Wind: NW 5 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds and windy conditions by Monday morning.
Low: 20°
AM Wind Chill: 10-15°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies and a little colder.
High: 31°
Afternoon Wind Chill: 20°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Tuesday: Very cold in the morning but warmer in the afternoon.
Low: 15° High: 38°
Wind: S 10-15, Gusts 25 mph
