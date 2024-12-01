KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine but cold conditions next few days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Watch out for patchy ice this morning, especially on bridges

Afternoon high temperatures near freezing for the next couple of days

Temperatures rise and fall every few days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with cold conditions. Sunshine helps melt some snow.

High: 33°

Wind: NW 5 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and windy conditions by Monday morning.

Low: 20°

AM Wind Chill: 10-15°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies and a little colder.

High: 31°

Afternoon Wind Chill: 20°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Very cold in the morning but warmer in the afternoon.

Low: 15° High: 38°

Wind: S 10-15, Gusts 25 mph

