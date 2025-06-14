Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine, dry conditions expected Saturday

Chances of rain and storms return to the forecast for Father's Day
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Saturday will be warm and humid, great pool weather
  • Chance of thunderstorms on Father's Day
  • Watching Tuesday for severe weather potential

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a period or two of clouds.
High: 87º
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few showers or thunderstorms possible closer to sunrise.
Low: 67º
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Father's Day: A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Then, partly cloudy, warm and humid.
High: 85º
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and humid.
Low: 69º High: 86º
Wind: S 5-10 mph

