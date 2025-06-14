KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine, dry conditions expected Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Saturday will be warm and humid, great pool weather

Chance of thunderstorms on Father's Day

Watching Tuesday for severe weather potential

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a period or two of clouds.

High: 87º

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few showers or thunderstorms possible closer to sunrise.

Low: 67º

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Father's Day: A chance of thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Then, partly cloudy, warm and humid.

High: 85º

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and humid.

Low: 69º High: 86º

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

