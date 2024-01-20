Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine, still frigid today, Arctic air exits Sunday

Highs today will be around 10° with abundant sunshine.
and last updated 2024-01-20 08:31:38-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine, but still frigid today
  • Warming trend begins Sunday
  • Areas of light freezing rain and slick spots possible Sunday night into early Monday
  • Several chances for rain next week with highs in the 30s to low 40s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: The sun will be out in full force Saturday, but temperatures remain very cold.
High: 10°
Wind Chill: -20° to -5°
Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: A few clouds with a quick temperature drop.
Temperatures drop to around
Wind Chill: -20 to -15°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with rising temperatures.
Temperatures rise to: 10°-15°
Wind Chill: -10 to 0°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Increasing clouds and wind as temperatures rise to around freezing.
High: 32°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

Sunday Night: Chance of light freezing rain after 10 PM. It could create some slick spots into Monday morning.
Temperatures steady around 32°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

