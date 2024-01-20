KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine, still frigid today, Arctic air exits Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine, but still frigid today

Warming trend begins Sunday

Areas of light freezing rain and slick spots possible Sunday night into early Monday

Several chances for rain next week with highs in the 30s to low 40s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: The sun will be out in full force Saturday, but temperatures remain very cold.

High: 10°

Wind Chill: -20° to -5°

Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: A few clouds with a quick temperature drop.

Temperatures drop to around 5°

Wind Chill: -20 to -15°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with rising temperatures.

Temperatures rise to: 10°-15°

Wind Chill: -10 to 0°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Increasing clouds and wind as temperatures rise to around freezing.

High: 32°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Sunday Night: Chance of light freezing rain after 10 PM. It could create some slick spots into Monday morning.

Temperatures steady around 32°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

