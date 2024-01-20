KSHB 41 Weather | Sunshine, still frigid today, Arctic air exits Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine, but still frigid today
- Warming trend begins Sunday
- Areas of light freezing rain and slick spots possible Sunday night into early Monday
- Several chances for rain next week with highs in the 30s to low 40s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: The sun will be out in full force Saturday, but temperatures remain very cold.
High: 10°
Wind Chill: -20° to -5°
Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph
This Evening: A few clouds with a quick temperature drop.
Temperatures drop to around 5°
Wind Chill: -20 to -15°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with rising temperatures.
Temperatures rise to: 10°-15°
Wind Chill: -10 to 0°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Increasing clouds and wind as temperatures rise to around freezing.
High: 32°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Sunday Night: Chance of light freezing rain after 10 PM. It could create some slick spots into Monday morning.
Temperatures steady around 32°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
